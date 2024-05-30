Senthil Infotek reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Senthil Infotek reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

0.030.040.110.1200-9.09-16.67000000000000

