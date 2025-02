Bangalore Fort Farms standalone net profit rises 1500.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.30% to Rs 5.50 crore

Net profit of Bangalore Fort Farms rose 1500.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 41.30% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5.509.376.361.710.310.080.220.010.160.01

