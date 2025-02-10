Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.47 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales decline 13.08% to Rs 26.64 crore

Net Loss of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reported to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.08% to Rs 26.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales26.6430.65 -13 OPM %-12.99-12.56 -PBDT-5.01-5.14 3 PBT-5.47-5.63 3 NP-5.47-5.63 3

