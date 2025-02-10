Ramgopal Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Ramgopal Polytex reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales01.54 -100 OPM %0-52.60 -PBDT-0.04-0.69 94 PBT-0.04-0.69 94 NP-0.04-0.69 94

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

