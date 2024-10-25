Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 21.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.97% to Rs 31886.92 crore

Net profit of Bank of Baroda rose 21.86% to Rs 5355.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4394.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 8.97% to Rs 31886.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29262.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.31886.9229262.7660.0058.267433.756022.777433.756022.775355.104394.31

