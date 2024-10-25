Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 21.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:57 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 8.97% to Rs 31886.92 crore

Net profit of Bank of Baroda rose 21.86% to Rs 5355.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4394.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 8.97% to Rs 31886.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29262.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income31886.9229262.76 9 OPM %60.0058.26 -PBDT7433.756022.77 23 PBT7433.756022.77 23 NP5355.104394.31 22

