Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 234.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.76% to Rs 430.67 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 234.64% to Rs 67.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 52.76% to Rs 430.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 281.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales430.67281.92 53 OPM %21.7211.23 -PBDT99.7135.80 179 PBT91.9226.83 243 NP67.5320.18 235
