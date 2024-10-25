Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 234.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.76% to Rs 430.67 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 234.64% to Rs 67.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 52.76% to Rs 430.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 281.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.430.67281.9221.7211.2399.7135.8091.9226.8367.5320.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News