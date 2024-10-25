Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Oct 25 2024
Sales decline 13.63% to Rs 83.49 crore

Net loss of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.63% to Rs 83.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales83.4996.67 -14 OPM %6.6820.94 -PBDT5.7917.99 -68 PBT-1.0211.21 PL NP-0.667.78 PL

