Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 4.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bank of Baroda rose 4.40% to Rs 5442.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5213.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 3.16% to Rs 33599.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32569.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

