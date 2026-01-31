Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 4.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 3.16% to Rs 33599.84 croreNet profit of Bank of Baroda rose 4.40% to Rs 5442.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5213.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 3.16% to Rs 33599.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32569.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income33599.8432569.84 3 OPM %63.1367.29 -PBDT7023.536934.83 1 PBT7023.536934.83 1 NP5442.925213.72 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content