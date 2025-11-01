Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Baroda Q PAT drops 8% YoY to Rs 4,809 cr

Bank of Baroda Q PAT drops 8% YoY to Rs 4,809 cr

Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Bank of Baroda reported a 8.2% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 4,809.39 crore on 1.2% decline in total income to Rs 35,025.76 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 11.2% YoY to Rs 6343.48 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Net interest income (NII) increased 2.7% to Rs 11,954 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 11,637 crore in Q2 FY25. Net interest margin (NIM) fell to 2.96% in Q2 FY26 as against 3.11 in Q2 FY25.

Total business jumped 10.5% to Rs 27,78,859 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 25,15,653 crore in Q2 FY25. Domestic deposits stood at Rs 12,71,992 crore in Q2 FY26, up 10.5% YoY while domestic gross advances climbed 11.5% YoY to Rs 10.46,506 crore in Q2 FY26.

On asset quality front, gross NPA ratio improved to 2.16% in Q2FY26 from 2.50% in Q2FY25. Net NPA reduced to 0.57% in Q2 FY26 in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 0.60% in Q2 FY25.

Slippage ratio fell to 0.91% in Q2 FY26 from 1.07% recorded in Q2 FY25.

CRAR of the Bank stood at 16.54% in Sep'25. Tier-I stood at 14.15% (CET-1 at 13.36%, AT1 at 0.79%) and Tier-II stood at 2.39% as of Sep'25.

Bank of Baroda is engaged in providing various services, such as personal banking, corporate banking, international banking, small and medium enterprise (SME) banking, rural banking, non-resident Indian (NRI) services and treasury services.

The counter jumped 2.05% to settle at Rs 278.30 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

