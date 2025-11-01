Quint Digital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.17% to Rs 7.79 crore

Net profit of Quint Digital reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.17% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7.798.77-32.73-48.691.321.370.07-0.020.04-0.98

