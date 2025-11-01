Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit declines 24.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.55% to Rs 569.63 crore

Net profit of Shrem InvIT declined 24.86% to Rs 204.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 272.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.55% to Rs 569.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 488.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.569.63488.7455.2974.36202.47231.67187.86217.10204.92272.73

