Yaari Digital Integrated Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 74.60 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Yaari Digital Integrated Services reported to Rs 74.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 105.65% to Rs 236.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 114.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.236.27114.8945.3810.57112.851.92103.33-7.9474.60-11.72

