Heubach Colorants India standalone net profit declines 11.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.15% to Rs 183.14 crore

Net profit of Heubach Colorants India declined 11.57% to Rs 16.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.15% to Rs 183.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 218.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.183.14218.429.7112.7826.5430.4921.5925.1816.2818.41

