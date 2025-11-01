Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit rises 12.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.46% to Rs 257.65 crore

Net profit of Antony Waste Handling Cell rose 12.90% to Rs 13.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.46% to Rs 257.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 221.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.257.65221.2419.3819.2541.6736.2520.1719.1113.6512.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News