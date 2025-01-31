Bank of Baroda Q3 PAT climbs 6% YoY to Rs 4,837cr

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Bank of Baroda reported a 5.63% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 4,837.34 crore on 10.38% increase in total income to Rs 34,676.47 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 3.67% YoY to Rs 6,581.90 crore during the quarter.

In Q3 FY25, operating profit before provisions and contingencies stood at Rs 7,664.24 crore in Q3 FY25, up 9.25% YoY.

Net interest income (NII) increased 2.85% YoY to Rs 11,417 crore during the quarter. Global net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.94% in Q3 FY25 as against 3.10% in Q3 FY24.

Global deposits rose 11.8% YoY to Rs 13,92,461 crore as of 31 December 2024. Domestic deposits stood at Rs 11,65,874 crore as of 31 December 2024, as against Rs 10,67,371 crore as on 31 December 2023. International deposits were at Rs 2,26,588 crore as of 31 December 2024, as compared with Rs 1,77,929 crore as of 31 December 2023.

Domestic CASA deposits registered a growth of 6.5% YoY and stood at Rs 4,62,617 crore as of 31 December 2024. Gross domestic advances increased 11.9% to Rs 9,64,869 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 8,62,086 crore in Q3 FY24.

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) reduced by 11.9% YoY to Rs 28,471 crore as on 31 December 2024 as compared with Rs 32,317.56 crore as on 31 December 2023.

Gross NPA ratio improved to 2.43% in Q3 FY25 from 3.08% in Q3 FY24. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.59% as of 31 December 2024, as against Rs 0.70% as of 31 December 2023.

CRAR of the bank stood at 15.96% in December 2024. Tier-I stood at 13.44% (CET-1 at 12.38%, AT1 at 1.06%), and Tier-II stood at 2.52% as of December 2024.

Bank of Baroda is one of India's largest banks with a strong domestic presence spanning 8,266 branches and 10,419 ATMs and Cash Recyclers supported by self-service channels. The Bank has a significant international presence with a network of 84 overseas offices spanning 17 countries. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held a 63.97% stake in the bank.

Shares of Bank of Baroda declined 3.28% to Rs 215.15 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

