Bank of Baroda Q4 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 5,047 cr; declares dividend of 8.35/sh

Bank of Baroda reported a 3.29% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 5,047.7 crore on 6.14% increase in total income to Rs 35,852 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 3.28% YoY to Rs 6,580.6 crore during the quarter.

In Q4 FY25, operating profit before provisions and contingencies stood at Rs 8,132.1 crore in Q4 FY25, marginally up 0.32% YoY.

Net interest income (NII) tumbled 6.6% YoY to Rs 11,020 crore during the quarter. Global net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.86% in Q4 FY25 as against 3.27% in Q4 FY24.

Global deposits rose 10.3% YoY to Rs 14,72,035 crore as of 31 March 2025. Domestic deposits stood at Rs 12,42,169 crore as of 31 March 2025, as against Rs 11,36,692 crore as on 31 March 2024. International deposits were at Rs 2,29,866 crore as of 31 March 2025, as compared with Rs 1,98,444 crore as of 31 March 2024.

Domestic CASA deposits registered a growth of 6.4% YoY and stood at Rs 4,96,462 crore as of 31 March 2025. Gross domestic advances increased 13.7% to Rs 10,21,112 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 8,98,116 crore in Q4 FY24.

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) reduced by 12.56% YoY to Rs 27,835 crore as on 31 March 2025, compared with Rs 31,834 crore as on 31 March 2024.

Gross NPA ratio reduced to 2.26% in Q4 FY25 from 2.92% in Q4 FY24. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.58% as of 31 March 2025, as against Rs 0.68% as of 31 March 2024.

Meanehile, the bank has announced a dividend of Rs 8.35 per equity share for FY2024-25. BoB has fixed 6 June 2025, as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment.

Bank of Baroda is engaged in providing various services, such as personal banking, corporate banking, international banking, small and medium enterprise (SME) banking, rural banking, non-resident Indian (NRI) services and treasury services.

Shares of Bank of Baroda tanked 9.51% to Rs 225.55 on the BSE.

