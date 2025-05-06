Vedant Fashions slides after Q4 PAT fall 13% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 8/sh

Vedant Fashions dropped 4.89% to Rs 751.50 after the company reported 12.68% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 101.10 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 115.79 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations increased 1.17% to Rs 367.44 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax fell 8.93% to Rs 134.70 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 147.92 crore reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses increased 6.45% year on year to Rs 254.79 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 45.01 crore (up 19.01% YoY) while finance cost was at Rs 136.23 crore (up 3.06% YoY).

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit declined 6.20% to Rs 388.47 crore on a 1.38% increase in revenue to Rs 1,386.48 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.

Vedant Fashions is primarily engaged in manufacturing, trading and selling readymade ethnic wear for men, women and kids primarily in India under the brand names Manyavar, Mohey, Mebaz, Twamev and Manthan.

