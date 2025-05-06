Alembic Pharma slips after Q4 PAT drops 12% YoY to Rs 157 cr

Alembic Pharmaceuticals declined 4.04% to Rs 867.35 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 12.11% to Rs 156.63 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 178.21 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew 16.66% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,769.64 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 191.95 crore in Q4 FY25, up 4.98% from Rs 182.85 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

EBIDTA grew 9% YoY to Rs 266 crore while EBIDTA margin stood at 16% during the period under review.

On the segmental front, API revenue was Rs 342 crore (up 4% YoY). In the Formulations business, India revenue was Rs 545 crore (up 8% YoY), US revenue was Rs 508 crore (up 20% YoY) and Ex-US revenue was Rs 375 crore (up 43% YoY).

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 5.49% to Rs 582.01 crore despite of 7.12% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 6,672.08 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Shaunak Amin, MD, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, said, India-Branded Business displayed improved performance, backed by Specialty therapies. While the Animal Health division continued to outperform through a strong portfolio of trusted brands. By deepening our engagement with healthcare professionals and expanding our product pipeline, we have laid a solid foundation for strong, consistent growth, going forward. Our Ex-US business delivered a strong growth of 43% across all markets whereas the US business grew by 20% during the quarter.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 11 per share having face value of Rs 2 each, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).

Alembic Pharmaceuticals, a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company. The company manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products all over the world. Its research and manufacturing facilities are approved by regulatory authorities of many developed countries including the US FDA.

