One 97 Communications allots 63,108 equity shares under ESOS

One 97 Communications has allotted 63,108 equity shares under ESOS on 06 May 2025. Consequent to aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs 63,78,45,483 (consisting of 63,78,45,483 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each) to Rs 63,79,08,591 (consisting of 63,79,08,591 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each).

