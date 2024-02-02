Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Baroda spurts 0.9%, up for five straight sessions

Bank of Baroda spurts 0.9%, up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 258.25, up 0.9% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.85% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% gain in NIFTY and a 12.09% gain in the Nifty Bank.

Bank of Baroda rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 258.25, up 0.9% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.1% on the day, quoting at 21937.05. The Sensex is at 72269.99, up 0.87%. Bank of Baroda has added around 10.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has added around 2.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 46188.65, up 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 200.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 226.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 259.65, up 0.87% on the day. Bank of Baroda is up 57.85% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% gain in NIFTY and a 12.09% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.49 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

