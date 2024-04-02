Bank of Baroda up for third straight session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 271.2, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 60.28% in last one year as compared to a 28.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.71% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Bank of Baroda gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 271.2, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22422.6. The Sensex is at 73834.89, down 0.24%. Bank of Baroda has slipped around 0.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has slipped around 0.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 47578.25, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 65.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 143.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 273.15, up 1.77% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 7.73 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

