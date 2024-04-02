Dabur India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 530.75, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.08% in last one year as compared to a 28.91% gain in NIFTY and a 17.9% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Dabur India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 530.75, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22427.95. The Sensex is at 73851.67, down 0.22%. Dabur India Ltd has dropped around 1.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53889.15, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 535, up 0.36% on the day. Dabur India Ltd is down 3.08% in last one year as compared to a 28.91% gain in NIFTY and a 17.9% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 62.58 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

