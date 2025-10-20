Bank of India ends higher after Q2 PAT jumps 8% YoY to Rs 2,554 cr

Bank of India jumped 5.23% to settle at Rs 129.75 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 7.6% to Rs 2,554.57 crore on 3.8% increase in total income to Rs 20,625.92 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) rose 8.9% YoY to Rs 3,379.61 crore in Q2 September 2025.
Net interest income (NII) fell 1.24% to Rs 5,912 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 5,986 crore in Q2 FY25. Net interest margin (NIM) slipped to 2.41% in Q2 FY26, compared with 2.81% in Q2 FY25
Global deposits jumped 10.08% to Rs 8,53,301 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 7,75,181 crore in Q2 FY4. Domestic deposits increased 8.53% YoY to Rs 7,30,098 crore in Q2 FY26.
Global advances stood at Rs 7,09,145 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 14.03% compared with Rs 6,21,919 crore in Q2 FY25. Domestic advances climbed 14.73% YoY to Rs 5,97,350 crore in Q2 FY26.
On asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) improved by 187 bps to 2.54% in Q2 FY26 as against 4.41% in Q2 FY25. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) improved by 29 bps to 0.65% in Q2 FY26 as compared with 0.94% in Q2 FY25.
Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) as at the end of Q2FY26 stood at 16.69%. Tier 1 CRAR stood at 14.49% while CET -1 ratio stood at 13.89% in Q2 FY26.
Bank of India is a public sector bank. The Government of India held a 73.38% stake in the bank as of 30th September 2025.
