Nifty October futures trade at premium

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,930.20, a premium of 87.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,843.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 133.30 points or 0.52% to 25,843.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.32% to 11.36.

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Dixon Technologies (India) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The October 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2025.