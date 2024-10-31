Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shilpa Medicare slips after US FDA issues four form 483 obersvations to Bengaluru facility

Shilpa Medicare slips after US FDA issues four form 483 obersvations to Bengaluru facility

Image
Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shilpa Medicare fell 1.33% to Rs 831.90 after the company announced that the US FDA had issued four observations to its Bengaluru-based facility post the conclusion of an inspection.

In a regulatory filing made during market hours today, the company informed the companys Unit- VI, Dabaspet, Bengaluru, India, was inspected by USFDA on 24, 25 and 28, 29, 30 October 2024. The inspection was the onsite GMP inspection of this site.

The inspection concluded with the issuance of Form 483 with four observations. All observations are procedural in nature. The company shall respond to the observations within the time frame, Shilpa Medicare said.

This unit of Shilpa Medicare is engaged in the manufacturing, testing and release of oral mouth dissolving films and transdermal systems.

The site has already been approved by MHRA-UK and TGA Australia and has US FDA approval for supplying nutraceutical oral film products into US and other markets.

Raichur-based Shilpa Medicare is a vertically integrated, manufacturer and distributor of quality drugs to global markets; specializing in the oncology therapeutic segment and introducing novel drugs focusing on patient convenience and compliance.

More From This Section

LTIMindtree Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Vintage Coffee jumps after early launch of automated packaging line

Automotive Axles slides as Q2 PAT drops 20% to Rs 36 cr

Ajanta Pharma Ltd spurts 2.75%, rises for third straight session

Mankind Pharma Ltd spurts 3.89%

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 14.06 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 1.18 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 12.4% YoY to Rs 292.51 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 500 pts at 79,450, Nifty at 24,200; IT, FMCG, financials drag

Majhi unveils web portal for Odisha vision document, seeks people's opinion

Waaree Energies extends rally after strong debut; zooms 81% over IPO price

Missed Apple's exciting week of Mac announcements? Here is a quick recap

LIVE: India wants to go 'beyond disengagement', this would 'take time,' says Rajnath Singh

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story