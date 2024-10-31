LTIMindtree Ltd drops for fifth straight session

LTIMindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 5640, down 2.68% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.83% in last one year as compared to a 27.51% rally in NIFTY and a 33.18% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

LTIMindtree Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5640, down 2.68% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 24213.1. The Sensex is at 79418.65, down 0.65%.LTIMindtree Ltd has eased around 10.1% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTIMindtree Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41668.6, down 3.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5630.85, down 2.74% on the day. LTIMindtree Ltd jumped 12.83% in last one year as compared to a 27.51% rally in NIFTY and a 33.18% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 37.66 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

