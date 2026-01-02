Bank of India spurts 1.63%, gains for fifth straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 149.38, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.65% in last one year as compared to a 9.57% jump in NIFTY and a 30.73% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 149.38, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 26303.05. The Sensex is at 85667.85, up 0.56%. Bank of India has gained around 6.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 4.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8571.45, up 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 67.23 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 150.59, up 1.76% on the day. Bank of India is up 42.65% in last one year as compared to a 9.57% jump in NIFTY and a 30.73% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.