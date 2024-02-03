Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of India standalone net profit rises 62.42% in the December 2023 quarter

Bank of India standalone net profit rises 62.42% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Total Operating Income rise 19.57% to Rs 15217.98 crore

Net profit of Bank of India rose 62.42% to Rs 1869.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1151.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 19.57% to Rs 15217.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12727.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Total Operating Income15217.9812727.75 20 OPM %72.7058.72 -PBDT2502.831772.95 41 PBT2502.831772.95 41 NP1869.511151.01 62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank standalone net profit declines 69.37% in the December 2023 quarter

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. standalone net profit declines 50.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty slides below 21,700

Dixon Tech jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 87% YoY to Rs 971 cr

Hampton Sky Realty standalone net profit declines 6.04% in the December 2023 quarter

Iykot Hitech Toolroom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Birla Cable standalone net profit declines 54.94% in the December 2023 quarter

Dhampur Sugar Mills standalone net profit declines 31.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 40.87% in the December 2023 quarter

Kemp &amp; Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story