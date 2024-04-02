Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Maharashtra appoints Subhasish Roy as chief risk officer

Bank of Maharashtra said that it has appointed Subhasish Roy as chief risk officer for a period of 3 years on contractual basis with effect from 1 April 2024.

Subhasish Roy has pursued Financial Risk Manager (FRM), MBA, M.Phil, M.Sc, CAIIB. He is an Industry veteran with more than 28 years of experience in various key areas of Banking like fraud risk management, data analytics, credit risk management, operational risk & business continuity management, retail banking, corporate banking, corporate strategy & planning, and economic research & training etc.

Prior to joining Bank of Maharashtra, Subhasish Roy was working with IDBI Bank for more than 23 years where he handled various portfolios in risk management and retail & corporate banking. He has also worked with Canara Bank and IFCI in the start of his banking career.

Bank of Maharashtra is a public sector bank in India. The Government of India held 86.46% stake in the bank as of 30 September 2023.

The banks consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,038.40 crore in Q3 FY24 as against with Rs 776.81 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Total income was at Rs 5851.55 crore in Q3 FY24, registering a growth of 22.7% year on year.

The scrip rallied 4.64% to ends at Rs 65.18 on Monday, 1 April 2024.

