TP Saurya (TPSL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), announced the successful commissioning of a 200MW solar project located in Bikaner, Rajasthan, for Tata Power Trading Company, a subsidiary of Tata Power Company.

Expected to generate an impressive 485 Million Units of energy annually, the project aligns with the Company's mission to drive substantial contributions to India's renewable energy capacity. Furthermore, the project will be seamlessly integrated into the Central Transmission Utility (CTU) BUS, ensuring efficient distribution of clean energy across the region.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel