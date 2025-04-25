Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 22.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 23.12% to Rs 6730.82 croreNet profit of Bank of Maharashtra rose 22.15% to Rs 1502.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1229.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 23.12% to Rs 6730.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5466.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.10% to Rs 5541.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4071.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 21.73% to Rs 24947.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20494.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
