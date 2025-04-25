Orient Electric standalone net profit rises 144.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.42% to Rs 861.85 croreNet profit of Orient Electric rose 144.22% to Rs 31.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.42% to Rs 861.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 787.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.55% to Rs 83.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.01% to Rs 3093.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2812.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
