Motilal Oswal Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.46% to Rs 817.54 crore

Net loss of Motilal Oswal Financial Services reported to Rs 8.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 516.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 44.46% to Rs 817.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1471.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.65% to Rs 1391.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1490.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.05% to Rs 5333.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4517.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

817.541471.925333.024517.7720.0052.3947.0449.79-4.85630.511815.291864.29-27.87609.191727.901792.26-8.15516.491391.331490.38

