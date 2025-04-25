Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atul gains after Q4 PAT soars 117% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 25/sh

Atul gains after Q4 PAT soars 117% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 25/sh

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Atul jumped 4.60% to Rs 6,520.25 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 116.57% to Rs 126.50 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 58.41 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, total revenue from operations grew by 19.75% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,451.64 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 186.09 crore in Q4 FY25, up 124.17% as against Rs 83.01 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

The companys total expenses increased 14.87% YoY to Rs 1,315.84 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 709.42 crore (up 16.03% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 118.87 crore (up 16.02% YoY) during the period under review.

On segmental front, revenue from life science chemicals was at Rs 443.89 crore (up 17.84% YoY) and revenue from performance and other chemicals was at Rs 1,054.72 crore (up 21.28% YoY), during the quarter.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit soared 49.81% to Rs 483.93 crore on 18.14% rise in revenue to Rs 5,583.35 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has proposed a dividend of Rs 25 per equity share for the year ended 31 March 2025 which is subject to approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) to be held on 25 July 2025.

Atul has one of the biggest integrated chemical complexes in India with a well-diversified product portfolio of around 900 products and 400 formulations. Geographically, its sales are almost evenly distributed between domestic and exports. It has marketing offices through its subsidiaries in USA, UK, Germany, UAE, China, Brazil, etc.

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

