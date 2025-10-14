Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 25.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 18.46% to Rs 7128.36 crore

Net profit of Bank of Maharashtra rose 25.20% to Rs 1668.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1332.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 18.46% to Rs 7128.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6017.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7128.366017.4168.0963.131818.861380.261818.861380.261668.611332.77

