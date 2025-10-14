Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts reports standalone net profit of Rs 72.85 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.83% to Rs 101.86 crore

Net profit of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts reported to Rs 72.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.83% to Rs 101.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 87.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.101.8687.1951.8949.0398.449.6091.332.7672.85-1.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News