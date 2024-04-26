Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 46.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 21.61% to Rs 5466.73 crore

Net profit of Bank of Maharashtra rose 46.32% to Rs 1229.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 840.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 21.61% to Rs 5466.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4495.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.31% to Rs 4071.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2605.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 28.91% to Rs 20494.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15898.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

