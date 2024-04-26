Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 46.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 46.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 21.61% to Rs 5466.73 crore

Net profit of Bank of Maharashtra rose 46.32% to Rs 1229.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 840.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 21.61% to Rs 5466.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4495.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.31% to Rs 4071.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2605.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 28.91% to Rs 20494.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15898.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income5466.734495.46 22 20494.8515898.60 29 OPM %57.2253.32 -58.7258.63 - PBDT1267.62910.54 39 4360.573445.95 27 PBT1267.62910.54 39 4360.573445.95 27 NP1229.87840.51 46 4071.782605.00 56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit rises 14.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 9.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Infosys consolidated net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Angel One consolidated net profit rises 27.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Medinova Diagnostic Services consolidated net profit declines 22.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Supreme Industries standalone net profit rises 1.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Telecom stocks edge lower

Financials stocks edge lower

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story