JSW Infra gains after Q2 PAT climbs 40% YoY to Rs 373 cr

JSW Infrastructure rallied 4.59% to Rs 300.70 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 40.04% to Rs 373.37 crore on 18.04% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1001.36 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 68.8% YoY to Rs 553.94 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

EBITDA stood at Rs 607 crore, registering the growth of 21.6% as compared with Rs 499 crore in Q2 FY24.

During the quarter, the company handled cargo volumes of 27.5 million tonnes which is higher by 16% over the last year. The volume increase was driven by the increased capacity utilisation at the coal terminals of Mangalore, Paradip and Ennore and the contribution from the acquisitions (PNP and Liquid Storage Terminal, UAE).

Notably, the increase in the thirdparty volume was even stronger with 48% year-on-year growth and the share of Third Party in the overall volumes stood at 46% in Q2 FY25 as against 36% a year ago.

Cash & cash equivalents was at Rs 4,501 crore during the quarter.

JSW Infrastructure a part of JSW Group, is the second largest commercial port operator in India in terms of cargo handling capacity. It develops and operates ports and port terminals pursuant to port concessions.

