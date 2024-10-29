KPIT Technologies Ltd Slides 2.85%

KPIT Technologies Ltd has lost 19.48% over last one month compared to 3.39% fall in BSE Teck index and 6.78% drop in the SENSEX

KPIT Technologies Ltd fell 2.85% today to trade at Rs 1344.4. The BSE Teck index is down 0.77% to quote at 19234.84. The index is down 3.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Airtel Ltd decreased 1.44% and Infosys Ltd lost 1.34% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 37.33 % over last one year compared to the 24.43% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

KPIT Technologies Ltd has lost 19.48% over last one month compared to 3.39% fall in BSE Teck index and 6.78% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3702 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 69431 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1928.75 on 12 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1125.55 on 30 Oct 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News