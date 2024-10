Held on 29 October 2024

The Board of Directors of Rajapalayam Mills at their meeting held on 29th October 2024 has approved the acquisition of the shares of M/s. Ramco Industries Limited (RIL), from one of the member of the Promoter Group, viz. M/s. The Ramco Cements Limited for a consideration value upto Rs.85 Crores in one or more tranches.

