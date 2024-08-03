Profectus Capital Pvt standalone net profit declines 0.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.62% to Rs 99.34 crore

Net profit of Profectus Capital Pvt declined 0.79% to Rs 10.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.62% to Rs 99.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 92.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.99.3492.3161.9162.0715.1314.9613.5413.5810.0710.15

