Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 20.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Divi's Laboratories rose 20.79% to Rs 430.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 356.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.12% to Rs 2118.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1778.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2118.001778.0029.3728.35701.00585.00604.00492.00430.00356.00

