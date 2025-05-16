Banswara Syntex consolidated net profit declines 30.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.96% to Rs 340.08 crore

Net profit of Banswara Syntex declined 30.78% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.96% to Rs 340.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 343.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.65% to Rs 22.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.27% to Rs 1292.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1263.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

