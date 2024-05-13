Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Banswara Syntex consolidated net profit declines 70.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Banswara Syntex consolidated net profit declines 70.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 6.93% to Rs 343.39 crore

Net profit of Banswara Syntex declined 70.60% to Rs 8.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.93% to Rs 343.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 368.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.48% to Rs 35.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.67% to Rs 1263.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1498.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales343.39368.97 -7 1263.871498.78 -16 OPM %6.3113.62 -7.9813.17 - PBDT22.9148.99 -53 90.82182.13 -50 PBT11.6338.75 -70 47.43141.35 -66 NP8.4828.84 -71 35.54112.74 -68

First Published: May 13 2024 | 7:22 AM IST

