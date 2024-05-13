Banswara Syntex consolidated net profit declines 70.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.93% to Rs 343.39 crore

Net profit of Banswara Syntex declined 70.60% to Rs 8.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.93% to Rs 343.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 368.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.48% to Rs 35.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.67% to Rs 1263.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1498.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

