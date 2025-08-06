Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trent consolidated net profit rises 9.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Trent consolidated net profit rises 9.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.98% to Rs 4883.48 crore

Net profit of Trent rose 9.46% to Rs 429.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 392.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.98% to Rs 4883.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4104.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4883.484104.44 19 OPM %17.3614.94 -PBDT857.62682.71 26 PBT564.69501.39 13 NP429.69392.57 9

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

