Trent consolidated net profit rises 9.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.98% to Rs 4883.48 crore

Net profit of Trent rose 9.46% to Rs 429.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 392.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.98% to Rs 4883.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4104.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4883.484104.4417.3614.94857.62682.71564.69501.39429.69392.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News