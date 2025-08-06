Balmer Lawrie & Company consolidated net profit rises 7.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.66% to Rs 680.66 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie & Company rose 7.99% to Rs 68.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 63.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.66% to Rs 680.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 638.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.680.66638.1612.2210.0285.9170.1171.4155.6168.9363.83

