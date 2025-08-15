Barak Valley Cements standalone net profit declines 20.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 57.52 crore

Net profit of Barak Valley Cements declined 20.63% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 57.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.57.5253.3910.0112.944.895.693.474.282.543.20

