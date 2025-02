Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit rises 54.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.38% to Rs 53.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Craft Industries rose 54.00% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.38% to Rs 53.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 45.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.53.0045.546.405.672.221.661.030.700.770.50

