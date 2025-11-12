Baroda Extrusion standalone net profit rises 2400.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.95% to Rs 44.20 crore

Net profit of Baroda Extrusion rose 2400.00% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.95% to Rs 44.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.44.2035.663.80-0.112.020.081.980.051.250.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News