Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit declines 29.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.12% to Rs 272.95 crore

Net profit of Chamanlal Setia Exports declined 29.10% to Rs 18.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 26.12% to Rs 272.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 369.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.272.95369.438.899.7626.2137.1725.1235.7018.9326.70

